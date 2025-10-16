As we have been pointing out here at the Climate Skeptic, the Labour Government made a rod for its own back by coming to power on promises about ‘lower bills’. Put simply, it is arithmetically impossible for Ed Miliband’s favoured policies to produce lower bills, partly because they grant to renewable energy generators fixed prices that are higher than the cost of power from gas, and partly because the costs of stabilising the grid that is increasingly dominated by unreliable renewables cause ever increasing prices. Like sunlight at midnight and wind in a dunkelflaute, basic arithmetic is a rare commodity in green Westminster. But this week, an injection of elementary maths was delivered right to the heart of SW1A. It was an extremely clear lesson. But were MPs listening?

In a House of Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee meeting on Wednesday inquiring into the cost of energy, MPs heard from representatives of the leading energy retailers. The most brutal blow to Ed Miliband’s torrent of fibs came from CEO of Eon Energy Chris Norbury:

Some of the modelling we have suggests that we could get to a position by 2030 where, if the wholesale price was zero, bills would still be the same as they are today because of the increase in those non-commodity costs.

