European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faced two more challenges to her position in the European Parliament last week. She received support from just over half the members of the 720-seat European Parliament in both votes. Neither of the motions of no confidence had a chance of securing the two-thirds majority required to eject the President but still they served as the latest reminder of the increasingly fractured European Parliament and its growing populist factions.

The Patriots for Europe group, a conservative-populist faction which participated in the parliamentary motion, includes lawmakers from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party and the Rassemblement National (RN) party of Marine Le Pen in France. It criticised the EC’s climate, migration and economic policies. The conservative faction in European politics parallels President Trump’s characteristically blunt address to the United Nations. He had described Europe as “going to hell” through its twin obsessions with mass migration and green energy.