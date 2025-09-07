Following a Freedom of Information request, the UK Met Office has confirmed that it calculates the daily average temperature at each of its 403 weather stations by dividing the highest and lowest recordings by two. A small technical point of interest only to meteorologists, it might be thought. In fact, this disclosure, which has never been made clear across Met Office published sources, is the ‘smoking gun’ that calls into question all the claims of ‘hottest evahs’ that the state meteorologist uses to promote the political interests of the Net Zero fantasy. It might even stop the constant demotion of the glorious summer of 1976 in the record league table, pushed down to a lowly sixth place by the more dubious claims of recent summer scorchers.

This is why our exclusive revelation is so important. Over the last 30 years, the Met Office has moved to recording temperature remotely using automatic electronic devices. These are more accurate than the manual glass bulb thermometers of old that supplied a maximum and minimum temperature over a 24-hour period. For their part, the electronic devices can record temperature every few seconds to within five decimal points. But as the Daily Sceptic has disclosed over the last year, almost 80% of the stations in the Met Office network are poorly sited with unnatural heat influences raging through the recordings. In addition, Dr Eric Huxter has recently shown that heat spikes are a feature of many ‘extreme’ claims. Looking at the daily ‘extremes’ declared over the month of last May, he calculated that on average about 0.89°C was added to the maximum temperature by these temporary blips – temporary blips that would never have been picked up by slow-reacting glass bulb devices. Taken across the entire network, this must have a considerable effect by artificially inflating the daily, monthly, seasonal and annual averages. Last summer was said to be the hottest ever recorded at 16.1°C, but was it really any warmer than 1976 with an old-style average of 15.7°C?