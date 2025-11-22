My fearless and unstoppable colleague here at the Daily Sceptic has discovered a very interesting cache of documents relating to a campaigning organisation’s support for London’s Ulez. In her Woke Waste/DOGE UK project, Charlotte Gill has been looking into an organisation calling itself the New Economy Organisers Network (NEON). NEON is one in a constellation of fake civil society organisations that seem to exist to dominate the public sphere with a performance of ‘grassroots’ activism, but which are better understood as ‘astroturf’. And sure enough, one of the big issues that NEON got behind since its inception some time around 2022 was the London Mayor’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone expansion.

Here is Charlotte’s presentation of her own research.

Let’s get straight to the point about astroturfing. As I’ve pointed out in countless articles here, all organisations operating in the woke/eco/Left sphere turn out to have the same extremely generous grantors. And NEON is no exception. In its first two years, NEON collected just shy of £6 million from political philanthropy. Here’s a snapshot of its larger grantors.