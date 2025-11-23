The UN climate chief Simon Stiell was in fine hysterical form at the start of the COP30 conference in Belém, telling delegates that squabbling would not be forgiven while famines take hold, forcing millions to flee their homelands. “To falter whilst megadroughts wreck national harvests, sending food prices soaring, makes zero sense economically and politically,” he was reported to have said by the Guardian. Fine words, of course, maybe even worth cutting down 100,000 mature rainforest trees so that 50,000 other COP clowns can hear them. Almost a shame to note that over the last 30 years, higher crop yields, thanks to hydrocarbon-produced fertiliser and increases in global biomass caused by a little extra carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, have led to the almost complete elimination of natural famine. Nobody can adequately define a climate refugee but no doubt millions, nay billions, are already on the move in the fevered imaginations of COP attendees and Guardian readers.

Over the last 25 years, natural famine, those primarily caused by environmental factors such as droughts and heat, has become exceedingly rare. In fact, natural famine mortality has been falling dramatically over the last 100 years. Almost all famines are caused by local conflicts or senseless outbreaks of political ideology. Chairman Mao’s ‘Great Leap Forward’ in the late 1950s destroyed traditional farming in China and led to tens of millions of deaths through starvation. Ironically, if the hard-Left Net Zero numpties get their way and abolish hydrocarbon-produced fertiliser across the globe, even higher numbers of people, stretching into billions, will starve and likely die.