In 2004, Germany’s then-Federal Environment Minister Jürgen Trittin famously claimed in an interview that the renewable energy surcharge under the country’s vaunted Energiewende ('energy transition') would cost households “only around one euro per month, the price of a scoop of ice cream”. Fast forward to 2025, and the bitter irony is unmistakable: the Green Party, architects of Germany’s catastrophic climate policies, on Monday demanded price controls on ice cream.

For the virtue-signallers rife within the Green Party, this is so that poor children can afford the very treat that has become a luxury due to the soaring energy costs the party’s policies have inflicted. This absurd twist encapsulates the ideological fervour and economic illiteracy of Europe’s climate cultists, whose obsession with Net Zero has plunged the continent into an energy and cost-of-living crisis.

While the United States, under President Trump’s second term, embraces an energy counter-revolution rooted in pragmatism, Europe’s ruling elites cling to their green dogma, stigmatizing dissent as “far right” and ignoring the material needs of their struggling citizens. The gulf between the virtue-signalling ruling class and the working and middle classes is not just tragic — it is a policy disaster of historic proportions.