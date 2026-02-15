A new scientific study says we should worry more about glaciers getting bigger than shrinking! The Mail reports:

While many of the world’s glaciers are in rapid retreat, scientists have been baffled to find 3,100 that are “surging”. While this might sound like a good thing, the experts warn that it could be even more “troublesome” than glacial retreat. During a surge, a glacier sends large amounts of ice built up over decades racing downhill, where it rapidly melts in the warm lower-altitude weather. Scientists aren’t entirely sure what triggers surges, but research suggests they are probably related to conditions in the glacier’s underside, where ice meets the ground.

The problem with this latest silly study is that we have only had the technology to measure remote glaciers in the last few years – things like satellites and GPS. Nobody, least of all these researchers, has the slightest idea whether these or other glaciers have been doing exactly the same thing for decades or even longer. In other words, it is probably just a normal, natural event.

And as they admit, they have not got a clue why the glaciers are getting bigger. That does not stop them, though, from blaming global warming and making the mandatory reference to ‘extreme weather’, which we apparently never had in the past.