After years of unsuccessfully fighting Brexit in the courts, Jolyon Maugham’s Good Law Project has turned his attention to fighting the weather instead!

According to Good Law’s website:

From deadly storms to rising seas, the climate crisis is all around us. But for corporations and governments, it’s business as usual.

The people who have done the least to fuel this ongoing catastrophe are paying the price – their homes destroyed, their health shattered and their lives upended.

We know how to fix this. We have the technology. But Keir Starmer refuses to step up to the challenge. He’s put unlawful fossil fuel projects like Rosebank and Jackdaw back on the table, greenlit airport expansions and is still handing out fossil fuel subsidies worth £17.5 billion.

So, we’re taking legal action with Global Legal Action Network and our claimants SOS UK, Tipping Point and Save Hemsby Coastline to challenge the UK Government over its failure to tackle global heating.

It’s time for Starmer to quicken the pace on green jobs and green growth. To push harder for the cleaner air, cheaper energy and healthier lives that we all deserve.

Let’s make sure the Government feels the heat over the climate emergency and starts building a safe, fair and liveable future for all.