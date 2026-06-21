A new government report has admitted that heat pumps cost more to run than a traditional gas boiler. The Telegraph has the story:

Homeowners switching to heat pumps under Labour’s Net Zero drive face higher energy bills, a government report has found.

Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, extended the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS), which offers £7,500 subsidies to homeowners installing a heat pump, at a cost of £2.4 billion earlier this year.

Mr Miliband justified the extra funding by claiming that installing technologies like solar, batteries, insulation and heat pumps “can save families hundreds of pounds a year on their bills”.