The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Guenier's avatar
Robin Guenier
8h

Hmm ... you're not very keen on Miliband and his various plans are you Ben?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christopher's avatar
Christopher
8h

Millibrain is pissing into the wind and doesn't realise he is soiling his own trousers . He doesn't care about Joe Bloggs because typical of labour they will spend other people's money until there isn't any , then he will swan off abroad and find other people stupid enough to believe his insane ideology

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Toby Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture