Sixteen small terraced houses sitting on a floodplain next to steep, fast-flowing water in one of the rainiest parts of Britain are to be bought and demolished because the cost of protecting them from regular flooding far outweighs the value of the properties. A few years ago, this item would not warrant national attention. But in an era where mass climate panic is stoked by mainstream media, the story is too good to pass. According to the desperate Guardian, residents can no longer be protected from flooding “caused by the climate crisis”. The local council chips in with the claim that it is believed to be the first time a local authority has bought a large number of houses due to flooding caused by the “climate emergency”.

The row of houses is in the Welsh Clydach Valley in the former mining village of Ynysybwl (pronounced ‘an-is-abull’, apparently). The houses are to be bought for around £2.5 million in total since this a much cheaper option than the £9 million needed to raise a defensive wall in the area known as Nant Clydach. The Guardian reports “relief and delight” among the residents at the buyout scheme – hardly surprising since they are sitting on a well-documented floodplain subject to considerable natural inundation.

Two recent storms have caused bad flooding, but records from Natural Resources Wales indicate periodic inundation in the “very constrained section of the valley” stretching back to 1955.

Rainfall appears to have increased across Wales in recent years, but the amounts involved are unlikely to be noticed by the already sodden Welsh.