The Climate Skeptic

Sonic The Mule
3d

I frequently drive on the western section M25 (London orbital motorway). The outside air temperature displayed by my car's thermometer usually rises by 1 5 to 2 degrees Celsius as I drive close to the Heathrow runways.

Steve Campbell
3d

I live in North Texas. Hot, Cold, Windy, dry, wet and Hot, especially in? You guessed it, Summer. My parents grew up here and we lived all over the US and a few foreign countries. We were always interested in the weather from home and so checked out the weather stations wherever we were living. In the summer we often led the nation in heat. Hottest place in the country was fairly normal and air conditioning was not. My town is also home of a large Air Force base where the weather gauges were set up. It made sense then to position the gauges on the runway or nearby. All around are parched fields, no water and little vegetation, perfect for training new pilots.

It's still hot here although the temperature measurements' have been relocated. We had a draught in 2011-15. It was bad but nothing compared to the Dust Bowl days or the 50's or 60's.

Our climate changes, day to day, hour to hour. Good AC and Heat pumps make that ok.

I love the map games that are played with color. If you post anything in Red or Orange, OMG death is neigh. Nah, it's over 90 degrees f. It was over 100 for 100 days during the draught, it got so red that it turned dark brown. Then it rained and rained and rained and in the words of Stevie Ray Vaughn, "Texas Floods". It's good to keep the people in panic, you can get away with so much and make a lot of money.

Now, the soccer games are going on and are being deeply affected by excessive heat and humidity. Let's see, Miami, Fl is located on the same longitude as the interior of Saudi Arabia. Who made this schedule? Is it a plot so the powers that be can rage about the Climate Crisis endangering Lionel Messi?

Conclusion: My observations, based on my eyes, longevity, reading ability and general common sense tells me that the Climate Crisis is a large kettle of crap.

