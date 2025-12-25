It is very sad, isn’t it, that anyone who is critical or sceptical of so-called climate science is labelled ‘far Right’. Well. So be it. I think that part of our job, now, is always to draw attention to the language being used – the language of ‘far Right’ – and to point out the following:

I am opposed to/critical of/sceptical about climate science

You say I am on the ‘far Right’

Fair enough, but are you aware that your labelling me as ‘far Right’ is an attempt to insinuate that my position is only political

So, first, contemplate the possibility that your position is political too

Second, contemplate the possibility that you are trying to legitimate your arguable position by making it seem central and mainstream

Third, can we talk about the science, er, honestly?

No, that’s what I thought.

I was provoked to reflect on this by finding myself cited in an interesting academic document. Every now and then, I receive a notification to tell me that my work has been cited. This time, oddly, I found that my work was cited by Article 11840 in a journal called Politics and Governance. Here is the entire 306 page edifice. And here is the relevant article: