The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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Philip Beaumont's avatar
Philip Beaumont
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Thank you, wonderful to read about your experience. You have covered so many of the key points, logically, eloquently and efficiently. As a UK power engineer, who studied and trained in the 1970s, I feel frustrated that it has taken a quarter of a century to reach your conclusions. So much time, money and effort has been wasted in the pursuit of Net Zero. In the 1990s/early noughties I like many other power engineers supported a transition to nuclear generation away from coal (not to mention clean burn technologies for coal such as fluidised bed trials, which were never fully explored). However, hysterical environmental evangelists turned public opinion against nuclear power. Gas was seen as the path of least resistance (and cheaper) although not necessarily the best long term solution, but nevertheless politically expedient in the short term. What a complete and utter waste of livelihoods, resource and careers.

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