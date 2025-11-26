Spare a thought for the BBC’s Justin Rowlatt as he makes his sorry and uneasy way down the treeless ‘Highway of Shame’ to Belém airport and considers the wreckage of the collapsed COP30. He is not a man devoid of intelligence so he can work out that most of the world has just dodged the bullet of the ‘Great Leap Forward’ let loose by the Net Zero fantasy. The unease arises when he considers his heyday spent spinning an ever more improbable ‘settled’ climate science narrative that deliberately ignored any facts and opinions that troubled the Net Zero political agenda. All for nothing, he might be thinking, except of course the lavish adoration he enjoys in the North London BBC bubble. But now that Net Zero is dying, he, and the numerous other activists on the BBC climate gravy train, must be vaguely aware that following a simplistic, pre-determined but increasingly out-dated narrative can be easily replicated in future by an AI replacement.

Opinions may differ, but suitably prompted AI could easily replicate much of the climate output of the BBC over the last two decades.