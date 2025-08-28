To most of the population, this year’s spring and summer have somewhat mitigated the pain of the Government’s collision with reality – an unstoppable slow motion train wreck. A glorious spring was followed by weeks of sunshine, consistent with the theme of Britain’s regression to the politics and economy of the mid-1970s. There are those who have not enjoyed the burp of 1976, of course. Farmers, struggling with drought, report a disappointing harvest. And then there are the weather worriers – the climate alarmists who would turn any hint of joy into a harbinger of doom. And so it was this year – as was reported back in June – when heatwave hysteria set in. This summer’s heatwaves would be “deadly”, the worriers claimed. And they produced stats to prove it.

Following the June heatwave, Sky News reported that “London would have seen many fewer deaths in a world without climate change”. Based on analysis provided by the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, a scary graph was produced, along with the claim that “263 people are thought to have lost their lives between June 23rd and July 2nd, as the sun roasted flats, tarmac and care homes”.