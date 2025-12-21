Microsoft Dublin Grange Castle Data Centre

Ireland’s economic growth in recent decades has been largely due to the onshoring of big tech companies. Now it seems the Irish Government is turning its back on this success story.

Ireland’s Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), their equivalent of OFGEM, has just published a new policy for dealing with new ‘large demand connection applications to the electricity system’. In practice, this means new data centres. Their policy document, which seems to have received little or no attention here, demands that new data centres must: