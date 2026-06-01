An ITV News report following the increase in Ofgem’s energy price cap last week was seriously misleading, indeed utterly fallacious in places. All it did, in effect, was recycle Ed Miliband’s propaganda regarding Net Zero and renewable energy.

The title probably gives the game away: ‘Why aren’t renewables making energy bills any cheaper?’ The report proceeded to claim that renewable energy is cheap, but electricity prices are set by the much higher cost of gas power.

To quote a couple of snippets from the presenter, Philip Sime:

Everyone agrees that things like solar and wind power are cheaper. But if renewables are so cheap and we are generating so much of it, then why are we not seeing it in our bills. Well, it’s down to the way we set our prices for electricity… even though gas is a minority in our energy mix, it tends to set the overall price we pay.

The statement was accompanied by a graphic of the electricity mix, showing the “cheapest”, wind and solar, going into the grid first, followed by slightly more expensive nuclear, with the most expensive gas topping up.