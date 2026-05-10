King Charles Still Playing Net Zero Politics With His Increasingly Bizarre Stuck-Record Climate Claims
Is King Charles “the world’s wrongest man about climate change”?
You have to give it to King Charles, he does the Bertie Wooster meets Hugh Grant schtick very well. “By Jove”, he exclaimed at one point in his recent joint address to the US Congress, an exclamation that almost nobody has used in the UK since the passing of P.G. Woodhouse. But the fading Old World aristo charm only gets you so far in the New World. In …