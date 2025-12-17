It was a bad week for the Government, with an announcement this week that “the UK unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in the three months to October”, according to the BBC. Beneath the dehumanising percentages, more than 1.8 million adults are jobless going into Christmas, about 10,000 more than were out of work during the peak of the economic chaos caused by lockdowns. Luckily for the Government, however, it had an ace up its sleeve that it hoped would mitigate the bad news. The hitherto ill-fated Grangemouth refinery had been rescued, alongside “500 jobs”, in a deal between Ineos and the Government. Phew!

I hate to pour cold water on the Government’s claim to have ‘protected 500 jobs’, but the question surely needs to be asked: why were they in need of protection in the first place? The answer just as surely speaks to the utter incoherence at the centre of the Government’s green agenda.