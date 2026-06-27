The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Watkins's avatar
Ian Watkins
2h

Infinitely stupid. Particularly when there is good research to show that grazing cattle in a particular way increases carbon capture and biodiversity.

See Carbon Cowboys on YouTube and their research on their website.

Reply
Share
John Raine's avatar
John Raine
32m

I agree with Ian Watkins. Moreover, analysis by Coe et al shows that the relatively short lived methane in the atmosphere has a tiny tiny effect only on atmospheric temperature. Its importance as a GHG has been greatly exaggerated.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Toby Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture