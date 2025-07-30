In the next few days, the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) will issue its annual report on the state of the Great Barrier Reef (GBR). For alarmists promoting the Net Zero fantasy the news has been dire over the last three years, with record coral reported across the largest reef in the world. Such is the obvious despair even daft excuses suggesting it is the wrong type of coral have been heard. Faced with inconvenient facts, the usual groomed game plan in mainstream media has been to issue dire warnings of possible imminent collapse and then keep schtum when the sensational figures surface. Recently the BBC gave us its “’underwater bushfire’ cooking Australia’s reefs”. Alas, the Australian Government’s Reef Authority is less cataclysmic in its reporting, noting indications in June this year that there were “no current heat stresses across the Reef”. Between April 14th and May 31st, 342 impact inspections were carried out which found coral bleaching on just three of the 34 reefs surveyed.

We must wait for a fuller picture from the upcoming 2024/25 AIMS survey but available details suggest another healthy year for the GBR. The BBC agitprop reported on dire conditions at the Ningaloo Reef off the Australian north-west coast, but it linked the GBR by noting a “worrying superlative”. Reefs on both sides of the continent have been bleached for what is claimed to be the first time. “It’s like a raging bushfire that has persisted for months now, wreaking harm right across the coast”, said Paul Gamblin, who heads up the Australian Marine Conservation Society. “It’s an absolutely devastating event and people are reeling from it. It is enormous. It’s unprecedented. It’s absolutely not normal”.