In a further sign of declining interest in the Net Zero fantasy, a major climate grooming course has shut up shop. The terminated six-month indoctrination was run by the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN) and was funded by a number of tax-efficient billionaire foundations. Over the last four years it has hosted around 800 journalists from over 100 countries. Described as a “flagship online course”, it will be “halted” from January 2026.

As regular readers will recall, the OCJN is one of a number of grooming operations that ensures a regular media drum beat of Greta-inspired climate BS. It is particularly keen on promoting the idea that extreme individual weather events can be tied to humans fiddling with the climate. Attribution Queen Dr Freiderike Otto sits on the OCJN Advisory Board and is a frequent speaker on this exciting new alchemical branch of pseudoscience. Another past speaker Climate and Society Professor Saffron O’Neill from Exeter University has speculated on the need for “fines and imprisonment” for expressing scepticism about “well-supported” climate science.