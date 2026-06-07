Mariana Mazzucato’s Latest Plea For Do-Gooders and Busy-Bodies to Have Even More Influence Over the Economy is Predictably Unpersuasive (Unless You’re Ed Miliband)
Mariana Mazzucato’s new book setting out the case for ‘managed capitalism’ fails to address the risks of government over-reach identified by Friedrich Hayek (who isn’t even in the index)
A Review of the The Common Good Economy: A New Compass by Mariana Mazzucato (Allen Lane, 2026, pp.352)
Mariana Mazzucato has made a career out of telling governments what they already want to hear – that they are not merely the fixers of last resort but the architects of prosperity itself. With The Common Good Economy, her latest offering from Allen Lane…