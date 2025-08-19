Major heart surgery is fraught with clinical danger and requires weeks of recuperation. But it is often a life-saving procedure, and various options to repair valves and widen arteries are available. The type of operation is determined on strict medical grounds based on factors such as age and health condition of the patient. The last thing you might need if faced with such a medical decision is some burk talking about climate change. Welcome to the Net Zero fantasy world, where a New York group of medical scientists and activists are suggesting such decisions could be partly based on saving the emission of greenhouse gases. The actual amount saved between two common operations discussed is said to be at most 390 kgs, about the same amount of carbon dioxide one human breathes out in a year. One human, it might be noted, among eight billion who live and breathe on the planet.

It took no less than 19 medical and activist midwits to come up with this twaddle. “The impact of climate change is increasingly recognised as a major public health determinant,” it was said. Commenting on what are piddling amounts of CO 2 , the authors added that their findings “should potentially be considered when making population level decisions and guidelines moving into the future”. What next, we might ask – a medical crackdown on human farting, a notorious practice that raises methane levels in the atmosphere. Known flatulence boosters include many popular antibiotics, diabetes medication and fibre supplements. And why not go full Net Zero mental and ban cabbage and cauliflower in hospital meals?