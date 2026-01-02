Predictably, the Met Office has just announced last year was the hottest and sunniest on record. Laughably, the year was supposedly 0.06°C warmer than 2022.

No serious scientific organisation would claim accuracy to such a tiny margin, which says an awful lot about the Met Office’s credibility in these matters. Given the dreadful siting of nearly all the weather stations that make up its UK temperature dataset, the Met Office cannot possibly know the average UK temperature to within even a whole degree centigrade – eight out of 10 stations are officially classified according to World Meteorological Organisation standards as having uncertainties of at least two degrees stemming from artificial heating.