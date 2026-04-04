The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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Ian Watkins's avatar
Ian Watkins
1d

Miliband is acting like an archetypal Communist. The Ideology comes above the needs of the people. I'm starting to think he is stark staring bonkers as opposed to just deluded.

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
18h

It's all part of repeating Weimar Germany. Driving us to energy poverty is just one facet of this tried & tested order-out-of-chaos strategy

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