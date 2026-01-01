Ed Miliband has been caught telling porkies again. This excerpt came on Ian Collins’s Talk TV show Tuesday morning.

Miliband’s exact words:

The truth is our country remains in the grip of fossil fuels markets, controlled by petro states and dictators. That’s why your energy bills are so high.

Mr Ed is lying to you.

Your energy bills are high because of the billions added on for subsidising renewables.

Even before the year has ended, CfD subsidies have already exceeded £2.5 billion for 2025:

The average wholesale market price for electricity this year has been £80.62 per MWh, which is well below the £113 per MWh on offer for offshore wind in the new CfD auction, AR7.

Of course, this is not the first time Miliband has told blatant lies about energy prices.

One reader sent me this clip from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg in November 2022, just before COP24 in Egypt.

It is worth watching from the start of the interview at about 10 minutes in, as the moronic Miliband tells of his plans to press Egypt’s President Sisi on the release from prison of that notable peace activist, the ‘British citizen’ Alaa Abd El-Fattah.

Yes the same Mr Fattah who we now learn is an extreme, hard line Islamist! It reveals just how long our great and good have been deluded by this antisemite.

A minute later though, Miliband states:

Solar and wind power in Britain are nine times cheaper than fossil fuels.

It was a commonplace claim back then, but was never true. It is remarkable how many still believe it to be the case.

We know that wholesale electricity prices briefly spiked in August 2022 to £363 per MWh. But at the time of the interview, they had already dropped back to well below £200 per MWh.

In comparison, the average CfD price for offshore wind was £187 per MWh at the time – not nine times cheaper at all.

Market prices were still high by historical standards, but despite that, CfD strike prices were even higher. CfD subsidies of £150 million were paid out in that October to December quarter:

Kuenssberg failed to challenge this self-evident nonsense, just the same as she did with Chris Packham’s similar claims on the same show last month.

