The Met Office’s claim that we have just had one of the wettest winters on record is rapidly losing all credibility.

It own data confirm that it was not the wettest February in Worcestershire, something which it still claims. And data from its only long running meteorological station in Northern Ireland, Armagh Observatory, make a nonsense of its claim that the country had its ninth wettest winter, or anything close to it.

In England, the Met Office claims it was the eighth wettest, with record rainfall in Leicestershire and the West Midlands. But its only official site in Leicestershire is Market Bosworth, which only has data since 2002, while in the West Midlands it has two – Coventry and Winterbourne, opened in 1998 and 2011 respectively.

They have no actual station data to back up their “record rainfall” claim, which originates solely from computer models – what they grandly call the HadUK-Grid dataset. Where there is no data, they simply invent it. And then they compare the results with other “estimated data” from earlier years.