The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
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It can only make sense to people who don’t understand discount rates.

Otherwise blowing billions of dollars of lost productivity and growth today for amorphous benefits to the weather in future decades is a hard sell.

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