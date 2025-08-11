Perhaps it’s a drinking or smoking game at Western Michigan University. Try to come up with the most farcical, April Fool-style Net Zero nonsense and see if we can get it published. How about writing a paper titled ‘Beneficial Bloodsucking’ that states it is “morally obligatory” to promote a plague of the lone star tick whose bite can lead to medical problems including an allergy to red meat. Oh, and it could kill you, but more about that later. Promoting these ghastly ticks, which are already increasing in numbers in large areas of the United States, is said to: “prevent the world from becoming a significantly worse place… doesn’t violate anyone’s rights… promotes virtuous action or character”.

How stupid can academics be? These clowns are prepared to unleash a proliferation of ticks on the general population because one side effect of a bite happens to induce an allergy to red meat, notably beef, pork and lamb. What is proposed is a deliberate tick injection of the sugar molecule alpha-gal into human tissue, leading to an immune defence response causing a syndrome known as AGS. This leads to potentially fatal allergic reactions to red meat and many associated products including dairy products such as milk, cheese, yoghurt and butter. Gelatine is also a problem, so no treats for children since it is found in many favourite brands of candy. It is not just mammalian products that cause problems. Alpha-gal-like structures have been found in carrageenan, a seaweed-derived thickener used in some processed food, and in a number of medicines.