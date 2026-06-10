The Met Office has claimed that a new Welsh temperature record for springtime was set in Cardiff last month.

The place where it was recorded, Bute Park, is a Class 5 junk site and is arguably one of the most inappropriate places to measure temperatures.

The weather station at Bute is just yards away from the large plant nursery, full of greenhouses and banks of solar panels on the roof of the visitor centre.

As the Bute Park information video relates, all its greenhouses are very carefully temperature controlled during hot weather. This means the venting of hot air.