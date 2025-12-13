“Bad weather saves Labour from breaking Channel migrants record” – A prolonged pause in small-boat crossings is due to poor weather and not because the Government is getting on top of the issue, according to the Telegraph.

“EU poised to reverse ban on petrol cars” – Brussels is said to be reconsidering green rules amid pressure from struggling manufacturers, reports the Telegraph.

“Europe’s EV market is rolling backwards” – Chinese dominance is growing as Europe’s electric vehicle push falters, according to the Spectator.