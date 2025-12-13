News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Bad weather saves Labour from breaking Channel migrants record” – A prolonged pause in small-boat crossings is due to poor weather and not because the Government is getting on top of the issue, according to the Telegraph.
“EU poised to reverse ban on petrol cars” – Brussels is said to be reconsidering green rules amid pressure from struggling manufacturers, reports the Telegraph.
“Europe’s EV market is rolling backwards” – Chinese dominance is growing as Europe’s electric vehicle push falters, according to the Spectator.
“Satan in the City” – In his Uncibal Substack, David McGrogan gets to grips with the enshitification of Britain’s urban environment.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 24” – On this week’s episode of the Climate Skeptic podcast, Laurie speaks to Ben Pile, journalist and Daily Sceptic regular, on the scourge of the rent-seeking Green Blob, and the worrying campaign to bring back lockdown measures because of the flu.
