EuroNews has brought us the latest silly ‘Greenland is Melting Away’ scare story:

Rising temperatures are causing sea levels to rise around the world, putting millions at risk of severe flooding and coastal erosion. But in Greenland, the opposite is happening. Researchers at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, which is part of the Columbia Climate School, warn that sea levels around the autonomous island are actually projected to fall despite heat-trapping emissions triggering record ice melt. The study, published in Science Communications, predicts that in a low-emissions future, the decline in sea level will likely measure around 0.9 metres by the year 2100. In a high-emissions future, this will drop [sic] to 2.5 metres.

In fact, sea levels have been falling around much of Greenland for thousands of years, due to glacial isostasy. When the Ice Age ended around 11,000 years ago and the miles-thick glaciers began to recede, the land lying below them began to rebound as the weight lifted – a bit like a memory foam pillow.

There are no officially recognised tide gauges in Greenland, but at nearby Svalbard and Narvik, as well as other high latitude sites in Alaska, Sweden, Finland and Russia, this effect is clear. Sea levels have been continuously dropping since the start of records. It is not a new phenomenon.