This week, the Daily Telegraph published an interview with Octopus boss, Greg Jackson, regarding energy policy.

Interview is probably the wrong word, because Jackson was not challenged about anything he said, despite much of it being pro-renewable energy nonsense. Jackson has long been an ardent supporter of renewables, telling the Telegraph three years ago that he wanted to start “a new industrial revolution powered by electricity from renewables”.

Inevitably the interview revolved around the UK’s high electricity prices, which Jackson blamed on wind constraint payments