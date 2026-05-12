According to the Telegraph, GB News is facing an investigation over claims it broke broadcasting rules by failing to challenge Donald Trump when he called climate change “a hoax”.

Ofcom said it had launched an investigation into a re-run of a GB News interview with Trump for the midday broadcast of The Weekend.

The regulator previously declined to launch an investigation into the original airing of the same interview 12 hours earlier, on GB News’s The Late Show Live, stating the programme had featured “alternative perspectives” as part of a panel discussion.

The new investigation concerns a second screening of the sit-down interview on November 15th. Ofcom is expected to examine the surrounding content shown alongside the interview.

I am not quite sure what right Ofcom thinks it has to challenge anything a foreign leader says. The President is fully entitled to his views and, whether Ofcom likes them or not, the public have a right to hear them and make their own judgement.