The Special Issues Editor of the American Journal of Economics and Sociology has been sacked from his position for daring to allow debate over the impact of climate change. Environmental Engineer Dr Marty Rowland was removed from his position for publishing a paper by Marcel Crok and Andy May. The paper for a special issue (published online May 29th 2024) was entitled: ‘Carbon Dioxide and a Warming Climate Are Not Problems.’ It was widely read, becoming the second most popular paper in the 83-year history of AJES. The action against Dr Rowland was reported by Andy May in August 2025; the former editor described his removal as “Orwellian”.

The paper makes the claim that the current and future impact of global warming is exaggerated in the IPCC reports and that it ignores the harmful impact of the cold climate of the pre-industrialised era. In addition, the IPCC erroneously reports that climate change is dangerous; for example, the 6th IPCC Assessment Report (AR6 WGII 2022) asserts that human activity