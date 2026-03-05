The Office for Budget Responsibility has published its latest ‘Economic and Fiscal Outlook’, following the Chancellor’s Spring Statement this week. The outlook contains details on the Government’s tax and spending plans for the next five years.

It offers a stark reminder of how much we are already spending on Net Zero and how much this will increase in coming years.

Starting with Ed Miliband’s Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) itself, day-to-day spending (RDEL) is running at £2 billion a year. On top of that, CDEL or capital spending adds up to £53 billion for the five years to 2029-30:

A total of £60.7 billion, pretty much all of which could be saved if the department was shut down, as it should be.