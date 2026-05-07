The cost of Renewables Obligation subsidies has now topped £100 billion, according to Government statistics recently released.

Subsidy payments are increased in line with RPI inflation every year, but at 2025 prices the bill since 2010 has now risen to £101.2 billion. Last year alone renewable generators received subsidies of £7.7 billion. Two thirds go to wind and solar farms, which we are told are the cheapest forms of energy.

Until last month, all these subsidies were paid for through our electricity bills. From April 2026, some of the cost is now being funded out of general taxation – but either way, we still have to pay.