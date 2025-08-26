The UK Met Office has over 100 non-existent weather stations where it estimates temperature data using information from "well-correlated neighbouring sites". However, it refuses to identify any of the sites used and bats away Freedom of Information (FOI) requests with the excuse that they are “vexatious” and not in the public interest. But today the Climate Skeptic can reveal recent work that shows how in the case of the fictitious site at Lowestoft there are no open weather stations for miles around, well-correlated or otherwise. Unless the Met Office can finally reveal its workings out, the only realistic conclusion to draw is that the data are invented. It is the ‘smoking gun’ that demands a full public explanation from the Met Office.

Temperature data at Lowestoft have been invented since 2010 when the station was closed. According to a Met Office public domain location temperature database, the nearest climate stations to Lowestoft are Hemsby (four miles away), Coltishall (25 miles), Scole (26 miles) and Morley St Botolph (30 miles). Given the distances from the coastal location of Lowestoft, these can hardly be considered well-correlated or neighbouring. The fact that every one of them is also closed might be considered another disqualifying feature, although, as we have seen with the Met Office, not necessarily so. What make Lowestoft particularly interesting is that it features as one of only 36 stations on the Met Office’s Historic Station database. Of even further interest is that it is still said to be open.