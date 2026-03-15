Lies, disinformation and fictional accounting are the order of the day as a desperate hard-Left UK government, aided by its pet Climate Change Committee, tries to keep its impossible Net Zero controlling agenda intact. The bedrock unproven science claims surround the suggestion that recent limited global warming presents an existential threat to the planet. Statistics are routinely tortured to produce claims of up to 1.7°C warming from the pre-industrial age, notable as reported in a recent silly ‘Trump’s brave new world’ article by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in the Telegraph. In fact, temperatures have only risen by around 1.1°C over the last 100 years. Moving away from the tortured stats measured over a few cherry-picked months, it has recently been discovered from ice core records that rises of 1.1°C in the current interglacial, which started about 20,000 years ago, occurred in about one in six centuries.

Moreover, similar, although less frequent, temperature rises appear in earlier periods going back 150,000 years. The frequency here was around one in six to one in 20 centuries. Of further interest was the discovery that these routine rises became rarer before this date. None of these findings suggest that current warming is either unusual or solely caused by humans burning hydrocarbons. Needless to say, the findings will be ignored – as is most other inconvenient palaeo evidence – by climate headbangers and political activists prepared to fib about the climate and waste trillions of pounds on their command-and-control Net Zero fantasy.

In the meantime, we can all laugh at one of Damian Carrington’s recent beauties published in the Guardian, headlined: “Point of no return: a hellish ‘hothouse Earth’ gets closer, scientists say”.

Not yet in the rapidly pauperising UK, but in many others parts of the world, Net Zero is dead or entering its death throes. In addition, the 30-year ‘emergency’ around ‘settled’ climate science, with its political orders not to question scientific opinions, is being seen for the scam it is. Even in the UK, long gone are the days when this piffle from BBC presenter Jeremy Vine could be tweeted, seemingly with a straight face.