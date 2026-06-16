You don’t need me to tell you that the defence secretary quit last week because of the reluctance of Keir Starmer to fund defence properly.

Opposition parties have naturally suggested raiding the bloated welfare budget to find the money needed to protect the UK adequately. But what about cancelling Net Zero instead (or as well!), which could save the Government hundreds of billions?

Currently we are spending £65 billion a year on defence, which is equivalent to 2.5% of GDP, (under the NATO definition of what should be included, which is slightly more than just MOD spending). This figure is due to rise to 2.6% next year, as was laid out in the November 2025 Budget.

Last year, the Strategic Defence Review was commissioned to set a 10-year vision of how to transform our Armed Forces and the technology they are equipped with. According to John Healey, the Treasury was only prepared to increase the already budgeted 2.6% to 2.68% in 2030 – effectively an extra £2 billion a year.