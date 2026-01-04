Recently published remarkable research analysing over 42 million global temperature recordings from nearly 1,000 stations has cast serious doubt on the claimed link between carbon dioxide emissions and rising temperatures. The huge statistical work collected data from before 1900 to 2024 and found an overall annual warming trend of 0.0054°C after adjusting for growing unnatural urban heat effects. What is truly revealing about this important analysis is that it shows an obvious disconnect between the rise in anthropogenic CO 2 and the sharpest warming occurring in the early 20th century, when industrialisation was confined to relatively few countries.

The annual 0.0054°C translates to warming of little more than 0.8°C during the industrial era and is below claims of well over 1°C from other, often politicised, sources. The disconnect with CO 2 is evidenced by slower warming and even cooling trends over the last 125 years at a time when emissions of the trace gas have been rising in the atmosphere. The results of the work are tabulated below: