Sensational New Findings: Higher Warming Trend at Start of 20th Century Casts Serious Doubt on Role of Human-Caused CO2
Warming hit its peak before CO2 got the memo
Recently published remarkable research analysing over 42 million global temperature recordings from nearly 1,000 stations has cast serious doubt on the claimed link between carbon dioxide emissions and rising temperatures. The huge statistical work collected data from before 1900 to 2024 and found an overall annual warming trend of 0.0054°C after adjusting for growing unnatural urban heat effects. What is truly revealing about this important analysis is that it shows an obvious disconnect between the rise in anthropogenic CO2 and the sharpest warming occurring in the early 20th century, when industrialisation was confined to relatively few countries.
The annual 0.0054°C translates to warming of little more than 0.8°C during the industrial era and is below claims of well over 1°C from other, often politicised, sources. The disconnect with CO2 is evidenced by slower warming and even cooling trends over the last 125 years at a time when emissions of the trace gas have been rising in the atmosphere. The results of the work are tabulated below:
The largest warming over a 42-year period occurred between 1899 and 1940 when cumulative CO2 emissions were only 139.6 billion tonnes. The next period, from 1941 to 1982, saw annual average cooling of -0.013°C, leading to widespread fears at the time of a new global ice age despite a 3.3 times jump in cumulative CO2. From 1983 to 2024, the average annual temperature warming of 0.017°C was less than the period up to 1940, when CO2 levels were 8.7 times lower. When considering these figures, it is worth noting that the notion humans cause most climate change is a hypothesis – in other words, an opinion, a guess given unwarranted credibility by computer models based on the current or selective state of knowledge. Political interference based on promoting the Net Zero fantasy does little to advance the current state of factual knowledge.