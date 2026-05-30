Kew Gardens is rapidly becoming the new Heathrow as the favoured Met Office site for producing unnatural heat spikes in place of true, uncorrupted ambient air temperatures. This is, of course, useful for suggesting climate collapse and catastrophe to back the Net Zero fantasy, but it is hardly meteorological science at its finest. Kew played a central role in the curated alarums that greeted the recent first heatwave of the British summer. Notable by its absence in the mainstream was the relevant information that Kew has shocking form in producing sudden spikes into record territory, displaying a recording pattern that would be highly unlikely to occur at a site that measured natural air properly.

The reaction across mainstream and social media was often hysterical. This effort from social commentator Matthew Todd was typical of countless bedwetting posts on X.

Last year, the Met Office claimed an all-time UK high May 1st temperature at Kew of 29.3°C. Analysis by citizen scientist Dr Eric Huxter showed the temperature was almost 2°C above that recorded in the hour before – well above what might be expected from such temperature rises seen during the day, with movements commonly around the plus or minus 0.2°C to 0.4°C mark.

The first record claimed last week was on Tuesday May 25th, when the temperature at the Kew site rose to 34.8°C – some 1.3°C above the previous hour. Dr Huxter has told the Daily Sceptic that some doubt remains over the figures for the next day, when the temperature hit 35.1°C. Since April last year, Huxter observes that Kew has provided no fewer than 13 daily UK extremes with an average heat spike of 1°C. By comparison, in the same period Heathrow supplied 35 temperature spikes averaging 1.2°C.