The Climate Skeptic

Jaime Jessop
Jun 17

It's not just a case of the climate alarmist establishment using these Met Office 'records' to bolster the general climate crisis narrative; they are actually using this bad data to construct laughable extreme weather attribution studies. World Weather Attribution did it in 2019 with the 'one day heatwave' at Cambridge Botanical gardens:

https://cliscep.com/2019/08/03/one-day-heatwave-at-cambridge-botanical-gardens-made-20-times-more-likely-by-climate-change-experts-say/)

And they did the same with the UK 40C heatwave in 2022, using data from St James's Park, London, Cranwell, Lincolnshire and Durham weather stations. In fact WWA found the maximum daytime recorded temperatures at St James's Park and Durham to be so extreme that, according to their own statistical analysis, they were impossible! But this didn't stop them concluding that the heatwave was made 10 times more likely due to climate change, which message of course the main stream media obligingly headlined.

https://jaimejessop.substack.com/p/uk-heatwave-attribution-ii

