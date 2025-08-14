Constant promotion of unnatural 60-second heat spikes has characterised the performance of the UK Met Office during an average British summer interrupted by a number of short-lived heatwaves. Helped by trusted and unquestioning messengers in mainstream media, the Net Zero-obsessed Met Office is able to state that daily temperatures will rise to levels that are only briefly touched in highly industrialised areas such as airports. August 12th was just the latest day when a national “extreme” was declared at Heathrow. During a warm May, Heathrow recorded eight of the daily maximum temperatures. Not only do these temperatures arise out of junk low-rated stations, but the 60-second recording is guaranteed to pick up any unnatural heat spike. The World Meteorological Organisation recommends averaging temperatures produced by electronic devices between 1–10 minutes, depending on the need to remove or minimise transient unnatural temperature effects, often referred to as “noise”.

The Met Office is clearly a big fan of noise. It is undoubtedly a significant driver of its Net Zero political messaging and is behind numerous claims that more hot days are being recorded than ever before. Dr Eric Huxter has done some valuable work on temperature spikes, showing for instance how there can be huge differences in one-minute recordings when compared to readings made at the before and after hour mark. He noted that a highly promoted national May Day record of 29.3°C declared at 2.59pm in Kew Gardens was 2.6°C higher than the figure at 2pm and 0.76°C higher than the 3pm recording.