The UK Met Office takes great pride in its public-domain historic station database where 37 selected sites provide average temperature data going back many decades. One of the chosen few is Valley, although it is better known as the Class 3 RAF Valley station on Anglesey. Curiously its ‘historic’ data stretches back to 1930, but this is 11 years before it became an operational military base. But on the separate location temperature database, check out the nearby station of Cwmystradllyn which is recorded to have opened in 1974 and stopped taking manual measurements after just eight years. Yet at this site, monthly averages are claimed back to 1961 and continue to this day. Here the Valley fabrication pales into insignificance compared to around 50 years of imaginary data at Cwmystradllyn. Yes, citizen sleuth Ray Sanders is on the case again, digging deep into Met Office and public archives to reveal further horror stories about the State meteorologist’s temperature collection methods.

This all matters since the compilation of long-term temperature averages over at least 30 years is a core component of the study of changes in climate. It is heavy weaponry in the hands of activist bodies such as the Met Office, which leverages its scientific reputation to promote the Net Zero fantasy.