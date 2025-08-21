Coffee, olive oil, bananas, you name it and someone has suggested they will soon disappear due to human-induced climate change. All easily debunked of course, but a recent piece in the Telegraph has added to this growing portfolio of nonsense with an article headlined: “Climate change ‘could kill off the traditional Bakewell tart’.” Weather-related problems in California, where 80% of almonds, a key ingredient of the delicious Bakewell, are grown are blamed, but replacement synthetic flavours are said to be available. Curiously missing from the story is the fact that almond production in California is touching record highs with the 2024 crop the third highest on record. What a great effort – climate change fear mongering combined with a plug for industrial chemical slurry being passed off as a Bakewell tart.

Highly Processed News and Highly Processed Food, all in one fake, cherry-topped package.