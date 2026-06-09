The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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T.I.H.T.I.M.'s avatar
T.I.H.T.I.M.
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When is someone in the commentariat - either SM or MSM going to state the open secret that the globalist corporate communists - that the likes of Starmer (and the unelected hag vdL) work for - are deliberately impoverishing the Western world.

FOR DECADES, THEY HAVE BEEN METHODICALLY WORKING TOWARDS THE DESTRUCTION OF THE WEST………

Most Western leaders are puppets and have been instructed to destroy economies, religion, culture, societies and indeed to whole history of the Christian West.

When are you going to publish a thesis on this?

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