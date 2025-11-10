The BBC has announced that its Director-General Tim Davie and the CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness are to step down. This comes in response to a leaked memo alleging that BBC news and current affairs producers were wilfully doctoring footage to fabricate a false narrative, a scandal worsened by senior executives’ indifference to the allegations when brought to their attention. In further news, the Telegraph reports that “The BBC is preparing to launch an investigation to assess bias in its climate change coverage, amid a growing crisis at the corporation.” It sounds like much is changing everywhere. But is it? Are institutions merely adapting to their immediate crisis, and is that enough? Should we require more? What will the BBC be? What do we want it to be? Should it be anything at all?